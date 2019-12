Erie City Council has decided to not go through with the proposed Erie Water Works deal, which means there could be a hike in property taxes.

"Originally we had proposed a .75 percent increase, equaling 75 basis points," said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie. "This would look like it would almost double that at 145 basis points. So someone with a $100,000 home would pay an extra $145 a year with this tax increase."