Friday Night Lights 12/17/2021

Boys High School Basketball

Fairview 49- Mercyhurst Prep 26 F

Harbor Creek 57– North East 51 F

General McLane 67– Conneaut 23 F

Seneca 58– Eisenhower 28 F

Girard 67- Union City 40 F

Maplewood 46– Fort LeBoeuf 42 F

National Hockey League

Pittsburgh Penguins 3- Buffalo Sabres 2 F/OT

Backcourt delivering for Mercyhurst Lakers Basketball

In college basketball. the Mercyhurst Men’s team is off to a perfect 9-0 start and ranked 3rd in Division II.

While the Lakers are averaging 87 points per game, their defense has been just as good holding opponents to under 60 per game.

What makes the Lakers go is the experience of their guard play. Three players are averaging double figures in the scoring column, yet all are very dangerous every time they touch the ball.