Friday Night Lights 12/18/2020

Despite their regular season being altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mercyhurst Men’s Basketball team passed all the tests on and off the court.

With two weeks in the books, the Mercyhurst Men’s Basketball team managed a 3-0 start and four total contests including a road exhibition at Buffalo.

The Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey team racked up seven goals in a 7 to 4 victory over Niagara.

Both teams combined to score eight goals in the first period alone.

Carson Briere had a three point night with two goals and one assist. Hank Johnson made 28 saves for the Lakers.

Mercyhurst’s next scheduled game will be on January 2nd at Canisius.

NHL hoping for a January 13th start; Canadian teams may play in the United States

The NHL and the Players Association have come to a tentative agreement on a 56-game regular season schedule that would begin on January 13th.

This is all pending approval of executive boards and Canadian health officials. At this time, there are road blocks that might force the Canadian teams to play in the United States.

Other details of starting the 2021 season in January are ongoing.

Notre Dame head coach sounds off after learning families may not attend Rose Bowl match

On the eve of the ACC championship game between Notre Dame and Clemson, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly made some noise on Friday.

There is a chance that families may not be able to attend one of the national semi-final games at the Rose Bowl because of COVID-19 restrictions in California. That did not sit to well with Coach Kelly.