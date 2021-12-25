Friday Night Lights 12/24/2021

National Hockey League pause continues

The NHL announced that it will not resume its regular season until at least Tuesday.

The NHL and the NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday due to the number of players and teams impacted by COVID-19. The original plan was to begin games again on Monday.

This means the entire slate of 14 games scheduled for Monday has been postponed including the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Islanders.

Steelers gear up for Sunday’s meeting with Kansas City

The Steelers have activated defensive lineman Montravius Adams off the reserve-COVID-19 list while ruling three others out Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is ruled out for Sunday along with defensive lineman Chris Wormley and linebacker Buddy Johnson.

The Chiefs are dealing with their own issues between injuries and COVID-19, leaving the door open for the Black and Gold despite a tough road test at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Steelers have their own house to keep track of, despite needing him around them in the AFC North and the AFC at large with only three weeks left in the regular season.

The Steelers are at Kansas City on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST with Pittsburgh still in the mix in the AFC North and Wild Card chases.

Cleveland Browns activate five off of the Reserve-COVID-19 list

The Browns will have both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum available at quarterback Saturday in Green Bay when Cleveland takes on the Packers from Lambeau Field. Five players in Cleveland have been activated from the Reserve-COVID-19 list including wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback A.J. Green.

The Browns and the Packers face off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST as Cleveland looks to keep its AFC North and Wild Card hopes alive on the road.

Year in Review for the Nittany Nation

We are a little over a week away from Penn State’s first meeting with the University of Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl. We’re taking a look at the 2021 Year in Review for the Nittany Lions heading into their season finale in Tampa, Florida.