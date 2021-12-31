Friday Night Lights 12/31/2021

Erie Otters Saturday night game postponed due to COVID-19 cases with London Knights

The Otters Saturday night home contest with London has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Knights organization.

Erie’s game against Guelph was already postponed due to positive cases with the visiting Storm, making it back to back nights with contests postponed.

As for the Otters, they returned to the ice Thursday night defeating Hamilton 7-2 on the road in the team’s first game back in nearly two weeks due to COVID-19 positive cases of their own. Erie’s team tested 100% negative this week heading into the matchup with the Bulldogs.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) had previous incorporated specific COVID-19 protocols including mandatory vaccination for all members of the OHL community, including players, staff, officials, and billets.

The Otters will now return to game action on Friday, January 7th at 7:30 p.m. against Kitchener.

Men’s College Hockey

New Hampshire 7- Mercyhurst 1 F

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks 121 – Cleveland Cavaliers 118 F

Women’s College Basketball

Gannon 66- Wheeling 53 F

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Alabama 27– Cincinnati 6 F

Georgia 34– Michigan 11 F