Friday Night Lights 12/4/2020 Part 1- NFL teams make December playoff pushes

With a combined record of 27 and 6, the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are poised for playoff pushes in the month of Devember.

When the Steelers host the Washington Football Team on Monday evening, it will show case two veteran quarterbacks who both overcame career threatening injuries.

Back in a similar position from a year, the Buffalo Bills won’t make any excuses as they pursue an AFC East division title.

Their next test and adjustment is playing San Francisco in a neutral site Monday night at State Farm Stadium with a prime time 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

While Josh Allen brushed off the difference between standard Sunday games and prime time contests, head coach Sean McDermott won’t let his team look too far ahead with the Miami Dolphins right behind them in the race for the division.,

Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett will surely make a difference as he returns to the lineup for Cleveland this Sunday at Tennessee.

Garrett returned to practice after missing the last two games- both wins for Cleveland over the Eagles and the Jaguars.

The former #1 overall pick has been making his presence felt when in the lineup this season to the tune of 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Here’s a look at the upcoming matchups for the NFL and for college football.