Friday Night Lights 12/4/2020 Part 2- Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey team begins 2020 season on Saturday

The long wait us almost over for the Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey Team as they are set to begin its season this weekend with Bowling Green.

Unlike the women’s schedule, the Lakers are ready to go for a weekend home and home series with the 18th ranked Falcons.

It’s been nearly nine months since Mercyhurst took to the ice competitively and this off-season has been anything but normal.

With a season of so much uncertainty, the Lakers are cherishing every moment they get being on the ice.

Here’s a look at what the weekend schedule looks like for Mercyhurst and Bowling Green.