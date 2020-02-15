Friday Night Lights 2/14/2020 High school hoops plus local college hockey and more!

High School Basketball

Erie High 61– Kennedy Catholic 52

Girard 46– Erie First Christian Academy 42

North East 62– Northwestern 48

Greenville 50– Seneca 37

General McLane 63– Slippery Rock 49

Corry 58– Fort Leboeuf 43

Conneaut Area 54– Oil City 50

Titusville 83– George Jr. 37

Maplewood 58– West Middlesex 56

Wilmington 49– Union City 41

Lakeview 55– Saegertown 26

Ignatius, Ohio 73– Cathedral Prep 50

College Hockey

Army 5– Mercyhurst 1

Women’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 5– Robert Morris 3

District 10 Wrestling Sectionals

160 pounds- Abraham Keep of Girard defeats Austin Jacquith of Union City 6 to 5 in a decision.

170 pounds- James Laird of General McLane advances to the semi-finals via pin.

