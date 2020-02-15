Friday Night Lights 2/14/2020 High school hoops plus local college hockey and more!

High School Basketball
Erie High 61– Kennedy Catholic 52
Girard 46– Erie First Christian Academy 42
North East 62– Northwestern 48
Greenville 50– Seneca 37
General McLane 63– Slippery Rock 49
Corry 58– Fort Leboeuf 43
Conneaut Area 54– Oil City 50
Titusville 83– George Jr. 37
Maplewood 58– West Middlesex 56
Wilmington 49– Union City 41
Lakeview 55– Saegertown 26
Ignatius, Ohio 73– Cathedral Prep 50
College Hockey
Army 5– Mercyhurst 1
Women’s College Hockey
Mercyhurst 5– Robert Morris 3
District 10 Wrestling Sectionals
160 pounds- Abraham Keep of Girard defeats Austin Jacquith of Union City 6 to 5 in a decision.
170 pounds- James Laird of General McLane advances to the semi-finals via pin.
