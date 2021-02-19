Friday Night Lights 2/19/2021 Part 2

College Hockey

Mercyhurst 1– Niagara 0

Women’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 4 – Lindenwood 2

College Basketball

Two nationally ranked, undefeated men’s basketball programs collide at the Mercyhurst Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon when #6 Mercyhurst entertains 21st ranked Gannon.

While Gary Manchel’s Lakers have been off for a week, Kelvin Jefferson’s team swept D’Youville this week in convincing fashion.

There is tremendous respect between both programs and what they have accomplished so far, but renewing the rivalry Saturday adds another level of excitement for everyone involved.

The matchup takes place at 3:30 p.m. at the Mercyhurst Athletic Center. No fans will be permitted to attend.