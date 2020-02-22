Friday Night Lights 2/21/2020 Part 1- High School Hoops plus Diving Championships

High School Basketball
Fairview 48– Greenville 25
Sharon 70– Mercyhurst Prep 59
Sharpsville 74– North East 61
Franklin 50– Girard 48
Cambridge Springs 50– Wilmington 43
Lakeview 51– Cochranton 34
Farrell 81– Maplewood 36
Youngsville 45– Rocky Grove 39
District 10 Boys Diving Championships- Class 2A
Hickory’s Giovanni Masters defends his 2A championship with a 512.15 winning score.
General McLane’s Ryan Hess placed second and Fairview’s Gavin Rucks finished in third.
District 10 Boys Diving Championships- Class 3A
McDowell’s Joseph Gigliotti posted a championship winning score of 381.05. He advances to the state competition as well.