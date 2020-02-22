Friday Night Lights 2/21/2020 Part 1- High School Hoops plus Diving Championships

High School Basketball

Fairview 48– Greenville 25

Sharon 70– Mercyhurst Prep 59

Sharpsville 74– North East 61

Franklin 50– Girard 48

Cambridge Springs 50– Wilmington 43

Lakeview 51– Cochranton 34

Farrell 81– Maplewood 36

Youngsville 45– Rocky Grove 39

District 10 Boys Diving Championships- Class 2A

Hickory’s Giovanni Masters defends his 2A championship with a 512.15 winning score.

General McLane’s Ryan Hess placed second and Fairview’s Gavin Rucks finished in third.

District 10 Boys Diving Championships- Class 3A

McDowell’s Joseph Gigliotti posted a championship winning score of 381.05. He advances to the state competition as well.