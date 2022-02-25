High School Basketball

Seneca 63– Northwestern 47 F

Mercyhurst Prep 50– North East 44 F

Girard 50– Greenville 43 F

Franklin 94– Erie First Christian Academy 18 F

Cambridge Springs 68– Eisenhower 38 F

West Middlesex 73– Saegertown 58 F

Kennedy Catholic 77– Cochranton 50 F

Rocky Grove 51– Mercer 44 F

Men’s College Basketball– AMCC Semifinals

Medaille 70– Penn State Behrend 63 F

Women’s College Basketball- AMCC Semifinals

Pitt-Greensburg 80 – Penn State Behrend 78 F

District 10 Wrestling

District 10 Boys Diving Championships

McDowell Intermediate hosting the 2022 District 10 Boys Diving Championships.

In the Boys AA competition, Cathedral Prep’s Vincent Kloecker captured the D-10 title with a winning title of 486.55.

Finishing in second was Fairview’s Aari Fox and in third place was Max Campbell. All three head to states.

The only AAA diver in the field was Meadville’s Charlie Minor. He posted a District 10 Championship score of 354.80.

The District 10 Girls Diving Championships take place Saturday afternoon at McDowell Intermediate.