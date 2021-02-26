Friday Night Lights 2/26/2021 Part 1

High School Boys Basketball
North East 49– Girard 42
McDowell 76– Mercyhurst Prep 44
Erie High 62– Sharpsville 34
Meadville 55– Fairview 48
Cambridge Springs 50– Cochranton 39
Eisenhower 45– Maplewood 38
Corry 50– Conneaut Pa. 34
Seneca 63– Union City 57
Warren 69– Clarion 38
District 10 Girls Diving
District 10 Girls Diving from McDowell Intermediate on Friday. Only the winners in each class qualifying for the state meet this season.
In Class 2A, Warren’s Katie Madigan is this year’s District 10 champion. She had a winning score of 424.45. Madigan is headed to the state competition.
In Class 3A, McDowell’s Kaylee Knott posted a winning score of 434.90 points. She is this year’s District 10 AAA champion and will compete at states next month.