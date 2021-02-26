Friday Night Lights 2/26/2021 Part 2

Women’s College Hockey

Penn State 5– Mercyhurst 2

Women’s College Basketball

Mercyhurst 58– Clarion 48

Men’s College Basketball

Penn State 73– Purdue 52

Erie Bayhawks seek bounce back after suffering first loss of the season

Following its first loss in almost two weeks, the Erie Bayhawks are off on Friday before returning to action on Saturday morning.

A 15-game regular season schedule may not seem like a lot, but when you squeeze in all those games in less than a month, it becomes a real grind.

With a handful of games left in the regular season, the latest challenges will be avoiding peaking too soon and keeping the mind and body balanced.

The Bayhawks will try to avoid back to back losses when they play on Saturday morning against Agua Caliente. Tip-time from the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex is at 11:00 a.m.

MAC Championships begin in college wrestling

The MAC Championships began Friday in New Jersey with Edinboro sending three wrestlers to the championship semi-finals.

Those reaching the winner’s bracket final four were Peter Pappas, Jacob and Jon Spaulding.

Unfortunately for the Fighting Scots, all three lost their semi-final matches.

Meanwhile, General McLane grad Ethan Laird, wrestling for Rider advanced to the championship match at 285. Laird will face Matt Stencel in the finals on Saturday.