Friday Night Lights 2/28/2020 Part 1- District 10 basketball championships

District 10 High School Basketball Championships

Class 3A: Fairview 62– Sharon 50

Class 3A Consolation- Franklin 51– Sharpsville 48

Class 6A Subregional McDowell 49– Allderdice 43

Class 5A: Obama Academy 61– Meadville 41

Class 4A Consolation: Harbor Creek 52– Warren 45

Class 4A: Hickory 70– Grove City 42

Class 2A: Lakeview 55– Farrell 54 2OT

Class 2A Consolation: Cambridge Springs 78– Youngsville 43

Class A: Commodore Perry 38– Jamestown 31

Men’s AMCC College Basketball

Penn State Behrend 73– Pitt-Greensburg 68

CYO Boys Basketball State Tournament– First Round

St. Judge 68– Sacred Heart (Pittsburgh) 53

St. Gabriel (Pittsburgh) 49– St. George 41

District 10 Swimming

Class 2A girls 200 yd medley relay- Villa Maria posts 1:48.23

Class 2A Boys 200 yd medley relay- Cathedral Prep sets new record with 1:35.00

Class 3A Girls 200 yd medley relay- McDowell 1:51.00

Class 3A Boys 200 yd medley relay- Meadville 1:40.00

Girls 200 yd freestyle- Fairview’s Ellie Kraus 1:54.22

AAA Girls 200 yd freestyle- Warren’s Katie Beyer 1:57.57

AAA Boys 200 yd freestyle- McDowell’s Matthew Lee 1:50.32

High School Wrestling

At the Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament in Class 3A being held at Altoona.

A dozen wrestlers from Erie and Crawford County have reached the winner’s bracket semi-finals, including seven wrestlers from Cathedral Prep.

District 10 is well represented in the Class 2A regional tournament with numerous wrestlers reaching the championship semi-final round. Some notables include: Matt Leehan, Kenny Kiser, Jackson Spires, Owen Jefferson and Jordan Shell.