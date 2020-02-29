Friday Night Lights 2/28/2020 Part 1- District 10 basketball championships

District 10 High School Basketball Championships
Class 3A: Fairview 62– Sharon 50
Class 3A Consolation- Franklin 51– Sharpsville 48
Class 6A Subregional McDowell 49– Allderdice 43
Class 5A: Obama Academy 61– Meadville 41
Class 4A Consolation: Harbor Creek 52– Warren 45
Class 4A: Hickory 70– Grove City 42
Class 2A: Lakeview 55– Farrell 54 2OT
Class 2A Consolation: Cambridge Springs 78– Youngsville 43
Class A: Commodore Perry 38– Jamestown 31
Men’s AMCC College Basketball
Penn State Behrend 73– Pitt-Greensburg 68
CYO Boys Basketball State Tournament– First Round
St. Judge 68– Sacred Heart (Pittsburgh) 53
St. Gabriel (Pittsburgh) 49– St. George 41
District 10 Swimming
Class 2A girls 200 yd medley relay- Villa Maria posts 1:48.23
Class 2A Boys 200 yd medley relay- Cathedral Prep sets new record with 1:35.00
Class 3A Girls 200 yd medley relay- McDowell 1:51.00
Class 3A Boys 200 yd medley relay- Meadville 1:40.00
Girls 200 yd freestyle- Fairview’s Ellie Kraus 1:54.22
AAA Girls 200 yd freestyle- Warren’s Katie Beyer 1:57.57
AAA Boys 200 yd freestyle- McDowell’s Matthew Lee 1:50.32
High School Wrestling
At the Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament in Class 3A being held at Altoona.
A dozen wrestlers from Erie and Crawford County have reached the winner’s bracket semi-finals, including seven wrestlers from Cathedral Prep.
District 10 is well represented in the Class 2A regional tournament with numerous wrestlers reaching the championship semi-final round. Some notables include: Matt Leehan, Kenny Kiser, Jackson Spires, Owen Jefferson and Jordan Shell.