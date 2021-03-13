Friday Night Lights 3/12/2021 Part 1

Boys Basketball

Hickory 39– Harbor Creek 34

Franklin 56– Sharpsville 47

Kennedy Catholic 66– Cambridge Springs 49

PIAA State Wrestling Championships

With hopes and expectations of reaching high on the podium, the PIAA state wrestling championships began on Friday in Hershey. The AA Class had the Giant Center spotlight today with no one local having a chance for a gold medal.

The highest place winner could be Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce as he wrestles for 3rd place at 132 pounds.

At the heavier weight classes, Timmy Church of Fort LeBoeuf and Hayden Linkerhof of Corry dropped their first two matches. Meanwhile, Girard’s Jordan Schell is wrestling in the consolation semi-finals.

NCAA Division II Wrestling

At the Division II national championships, Gannon had eight qualifiers, including six regional champions. Still alive for a national championship is Alex Farenchak at 165 pounds. He won his first two matches and is in the championship semi-finals on Saturday.

In the heavier weight classes, Gannon’s Freddie Nixon won his opening match at 285, but lost his next two matches