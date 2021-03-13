Friday Night Lights 3/12/2021 Part 2

The PIAA diving championships take place on Saturday. For one McDowell senior, being able to compete in her fourth straight competition is a blessing in more ways than one.

When it comes to handling nerves on the diving board, McDowell senior Kalli Knott has thrived under those pressures. Last month, Knott won her fourth straight District 10 Class 3A championship, but by no means did it come easy.

The fact that Knott was able to compete in diving at the highest level is a miracle.

Back in December, Knott attended a track and field camp in Kansas and during an attempt in pole vault, Knott fell upside down and landed on the metal box where the pole is planted. Because of that accident, she suffered a collapsed lung.

While she still feels the effects of her injury, Knott’s supporting cast of family and coaches have been inspirational in getting back to being 100%.

Men’s College Hoops

In men’s basketball, for the third straight season and for the fifth time in the last seven years, the Mercyhurst Men’s team is playing in the NCAA Division II tournament.

The 11 and 0 received an at-large bid and will face Fairmont State in the Atlantic Regional quarterfinals on Saturday night at West Liberty University.

NBA Friday Night Hoops

New Orleans Pelicans 116– Cleveland Cavaliers 82