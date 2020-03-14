Friday Night Lights 3/13/2020 Part 1

Local NCAA Update

What was supposed to be a fun and exciting night of NCAA Division II college basketball, arenas across the country and here at home sit empty.

The Mercyhurst Men’s Basketball team was slated to play at West Liberty and face Charleston in the opening round of the Division II men’s basketball tournament. Instead, the Hammermill Center sit quiet.

The PSAC champion Lady Knights were scheduled to face California in the opening round. Because of the COVID-19 virus, all game have been cancelled. For all the athletic directors around our region, the news of cancelling winter and spring athletics is difficult, but the proper thing to do.

For some area athletes and coaches, it means a championship run or postseason cut short. For others, it’s the cancellation of an entire spring season or the majority of one. For everyone, it’s a tough piece of news with the sports world coming to a halt.

McDowell Elite 8 Game in Limbo

At the high school level, the McDowell Boys Basketball Team continues to wait for what tehy hope is their first PIAA Elite 8 appearnce since 2000.

The Trojans’ game against Butler was set for tomorrow. However, with the postponements across the state set for a minimum of two weeks, head coach Kevin O’Connor and his group are making the best of a tough situation.

Other Postponed Sporting Events

As this unprecedented week comes to an end, more schedules have been affected and announced on Friday.

Originally, NASCAR was going to race the next two events without spectators, but decided to postpone the races at Atlanta.

The Boston Marathon scheduled to race in April is pushed back to September 14th. Over in England, the Premier League and other soccer organizations have postponed matches until next month.

The PGA and LPGA Tour have cancelled upcoming tournaments and the biggest news was that The Masters being postponed for the time being.