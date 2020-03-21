Friday Night Lights 3/20/2020 Part 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make quiet deals during free agency. On Friday, they signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year deal worth $12 million.

The Steelers also played “Let’s Make A Deal” with the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh traded a fifth round pick in next year’s draft to Baltimore in exchange for defensive end Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh round draft pick. The trade is pending a physical.

This move will help the Steelers upfront after losing Javon Hargrave to free agency and Stephon Tuitt recovering from a season-ending injury in 2019.

Tom Brady Signs With Tampa Bay

Days after saying goodbye to the New England Patriots, 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially signed his contract to become the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The deal is for two years and worth $50 million- all guaranteed plus incentives that could add another $9 million to the contract.

Along with that, Brady and the Buccaneers agreed to a no-trade clause nor can the team use the franchise tag on him. Currently, wide receiver Chris Godwin sports the number 12 jersey. We’ll see if that changes in the coming days.

Melvin Gordon signs with Denver Broncos

Former Los Angeles Chargers tailback Melvin Gordon has inked a two-year deal with division rival Denver.

The Broncos will pay Gordon $16 million in the next two season with $13.5 million of that guaranteed money.

Todd Gurley lands deal with Atlanta Falcons

Less than 24 hours after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams, Todd Gurley has landed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

This agreement is for one-season valued at $6 million. The contract agreement won’t be finalized until Gurley passes a physical.

Journey in Powerlifting as impressive as records held by one local gym owner

Even at a young age, Joe Orengia believed in a healthy lifestyle with the combination of good nutrition and exercise. Encouraged by his coaches, he began competing in powerlifting events in the late 1960s.

With Orengia completely hooked into competing, the records started to fall shortly thereafter.

That somebody would produce staggering numbers over the next few decades. Orengia has 630 powerlifting awards- 61 national titles and is credited with 300 state, national and world records.

In 1981, Orengia opened the original Joe’s Gym on West 26th Street. By the early 2000s, Joe’s Gym needed more space and moved a little further down the street to its current location.

Speaking of competing, Orengia has passed that fire onto his clients, while many have won national and