Friday Night Lights 3/20/2020 Part 2

The Lower East Side Sports Center has been making an impact for the city youth for generations. In 2020, the boxing facility celebrates a special anniversary milestone.

There is a lot of Golden Gloves History when you step inside the Lower East Side Sports Center.

40 years ago, Matt DeForce and a few others had a vision of keeping the city youth off the streets and introduce them to the sport of boxing.

Over these four decades, the non-profit organization has been located in six different locations. In 2000, DeForce found a permanent home on East 6th Street.

Short term in the ring- wins and losses might have been important- but long term, it’s the victories outside the ring that have mattered the most.