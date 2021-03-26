Friday Night Lights 3/26/2021 Part 1

PIAA Class 5A Boys Basketball

Boasting an 18 and 7 overall record and a District 10 championship, the Cathedral Prep ramblers faced Archbishop Ryan in the PIAA Class 5A basketball championship game.

Cathedral Prep 69- Archbishop Ryan 49 F

PIAA Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Preview

On Saturday afternoon, the Villa Maria Victors will face Archbishop Wood for the Class 4A girls basketball championship. For the blue and white, the journey to the state title game has been years in the making.

Villa Maria and Archbishop Wood meet for the Class 4A state championship tomorrow beginning at noon from the Giant Center in Hershey.