Friday Night Lights 3/26/2021 Part 2

Cathedral Prep grad and Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci sets sights on his future

Nearly a week after winning a national championship in wrestling, Cathedral Prep grad and Penn State Wrestler Carter Starocci is back home for a while.

The Nittany Lion redshirt freshman avenged his loss in the Big 10 Championship by defeating Michael Kemerer in overtime in the 174 round final.

It was a season of learning for the Rambler alum who suffered an early loss in the season only to regroup and begin wrestling at the highest level. Even though it’s been less than a week since winning the national title, the journey to the summit was a true challenge.

PSAC College Baseball

On the college baseball scoreboard, Gannon ended Mercyhurst’ four game winning streak by sweeping a double header on Friday by scores of 3 to 0 and 6 to 5.

Gannon and Mercyhurst continue their weekend series with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at Mercyhurst.