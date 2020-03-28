Friday Night Lights 3/27/2020 Part 2- Flashback to General McLane boys basketball PIAA championship game

13 years ago today, the General McLane boys basketball team faced Greencastle Antrim in the PIAA AAA state championship game.

It was the first time that the Bryce Jordan Center hosted the championship games.

We pick things up in the first quarter, Shawn Walker knocks down the baseline jumper. He finished with 10 points.

Then, it’s Drew Astorino finding Bobby Stauffer for two more. Lancers trailed by three points.

In the second quarter, it’s Bobby Stauffer nailing a three-pointer. He netted 11 points, then Astorino pulls up and hits from 15 feet.

Going to the fourth quarter, the game is tied at 55 points. With the closing seconds ticking down, Astorino drills the go ahead basket with two seconds remaining. He finished with a team high of 18 points.

Greencastle Antrim had one last shot, but it’s off the mark. General McLane became the first school in state history to win the football and basketball championships in the same school year. The Lancers defeated the Blue Devils 57 to 55.