Friday Night Lights 3/5/2021 Part 1

High School Basketball

Mercyhurst Prep 57- North East 51

Greenville 46– Girard 44

Sharpsville 67– Erie First Christian Academy 57

Franklin 68 – Seneca 43

Harbor Creek 70– Sharon 47

Warren 46– Fairview 40

Hickory 44– Fort LeBoeuf- 33

Grove City 60- Oil City 44

Cambridge Springs 53– West Middlesex 40

Lakeview 45– Saegertown 36

Cochranton 50– Mercer 37

Kennedy Catholic 75– Reynolds 50

General McLane 73– Conneaut Pa. 35

District 10 Girls Swimming

District Ten Class 2A swimming championships taking place Friday at the David Hallman the Third Aquatics Center

In the finals of the 200-yard freestyle–Warren’s Katie Beyer set a new pool record as she won district ten gold with a winning time of 1-minute, 53-point 61 seconds.

The next event featured the 200-yard Indvidual Medley. Clocking in with a championship and pool record time was Megah Maholic of Villa Maria. Her time was 2-minutes, 9-point 19 seconds.

In the girls 50-yard freestyle–leading the field to victory with a championship, pool record time was Fairview’s Haylee Myers. Her gold medal time was 23-point 72 seconds.

Finally in the 100-yard Butterfly event, Villa Maria’s Jasmine Chen is a District Ten champion with a winning time of 58-point 88 seconds.

In the team results, Villa Maria captured the District Ten Championship with 339 points. Fairview and Grove City came in second and third.

District 10 Boys Swimming

Onto the District Ten Class 2-A boys swimming championships.

Kicking things off was the 200-yard medley relay. The winning team was the Cathedral Prep Ramblers with a championship time of 1-minute, 37 point 78 seconds.

In the boys 200-yard freestyle. Clocking in with a first place finish was freshman Mark Cattron of Sharon. His winning time was 1-minute 45 point 48 seconds.

Next event was the boys 200-yard I-M. North East sophomore swimmer Evan Kemp is a District Ten champion with a winning time of 2-minutes, 1 point 22 seconds.

In the sprint event–boys 50-yard freestyle. Titusville’s Frank Barger paced the field to a District Ten championship with a top time of 21 point 88 seconds.

As for the team standings, Cathedral Prep won the D-10 title with 374 points. Titusville and North East placed second and third.

The boys and girls Triple-A meet takes place on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Event Center