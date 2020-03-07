Friday Night Lights 3/6/2020 Part 1- High school wrestling plus high school playoff hoops!

High School Wrestling
Cathedral Prep sends four wrestlers to the championship semi-finals. Jake Vandee, Pinero Johnson, Marcus McClorin and Dorian Crosby. Also in Class 3A, Meadville’s Tommy Pollard also has reached the semi-finals at heavyweight
Girls High School Basketball
Mercyhurst Prep 57– Seton-La Salle 39
Beaver 46– Northwestern 22
Carlynton 45– Greenville 40
Mercyhurst Prep coach Dan Perfetto joined Jay Puskar live in studio after tonight’s victory.
Ellis 39– Maplewood 36
Keystone 69– Cambridge Springs 44
Redbank Valley 53– Cochranton 49
Boys High School Basketball
Hickory 58– New Castle 48
Highlands 50– Harbor Creek 40
Bishop Canevin 87– Commodore Perry 35