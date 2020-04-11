Friday Night Lights 4/10/2020

Brian Milne elected to PA Hall Of Fame

Former Fort LeBoeuf and Penn State football stand-out Brian Milne has been selected to another prestigious hall of fame.

On Thursday night, Milne was selected to be one of twelve members of the 2020 Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame class. At Fort LeBoeuf, Milne rushed for over 4600 yards and won five state championships in Track and Field, with three in discus and two in shot put.

While at Penn State, he was a key member of the 1994 Nittany Lions team that went undefeated and won the Rose Bowl over Oregon. He was also a national champion thrower in the discus in 1993.

Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1996, Milne played five seasons in the NFL. Already a hall of fame member in the Erie chapter, Milne becomes the 15th member of the chapter to be inducted into the state sports Hall of Fame and the eighth inductee in the last five years.

The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner is scheduled for November 14th in Pittsburgh. Should the event be postponed, the Banquet will happen on October 31st, 2021.

McDowell dwells on what “could have been” following PIAA ending season due to COVID-19

A month ago, the McDowell Boys Basketball Team advanced to the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals following a big win over Central York.

Unfortunately, the Trojans’ run to a possible state championship ended there with all sporting events suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of waiting and hoping, the PIAA officially ended winter and spring sports and its championships on Thursday.

For a team that was 23 and 3 on the season, the news remains disappointing considering what could have been on the court.

Coaches using cancellation as teaching moment

In the pool, swimmers and divers will not get the chance to compete for the state championships in Class 2A.

For defending state team champions Cathedral Prep and Villa Maris, they are making the disappointing news into a valuable learning lesson on life.

Allegheny College making donations to local businesses in the “Gator Give Back”

In Meadville, athletics and generosity are bringing its community closer together.

Allegheny College Athletic Director Bill Ross and the entire athletic department have started an initiative to give back to the Meadville community called Gator Give Back: Supporting Our Home Teams.

Six local restaurants, partnered with the college, are receiving funds towards meals for those first responders while also receiving support for those who have lost income during COVID-19

For those who love the sport of baseball, making it to the major leagues in some capacity is always a dream. In fact, one Erie native, Dan Ross, followed his heart and passion for the game and it’s given him a career of a lifetime.