Friday Night Lights 4/17/2020

Brandon Anderson’s Path to the NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft occurs next week with teams building for the future. For one Edinboro Fighting Scot, he hopes to hear his name called.

As one of the top safeties in Division II coming out for the NFL Draft, Edinboro defensive back Brandon Anderson has been highly motivated to try and prove he belongs at the next level. The Willingboro, New Jersey native finished his Edinboro career with 8 interceptions, 32 passes defended, more than 350 tackles and more than 25 tackles for loss, modeling his game after some of the greats in the league that he’s looked up to.

Production teams ready for new way of coverage for NFL Draft

Speaking of the draft, the networks that plan on carrying next week’s three day event seem poised and ready t go. The plan and execution of the television coverage will be unlike any other. Rather than having production teams at one central location like it was going to be in Las Vegas, the central hub will be in Bristol, Connecticut- home to the studios of ESPN.

Mercyhurst University Virtual Football Camp

Typically during the month of April, college football programs are conducting spring camp. Even though teams are not permitted to be together at this time, they are thinking outside the box.

The 2020 Mercyhurst Football Spring Camp is being held in a virtual way. Since team meetings on campus is prohibited at this time, the Lakers are still getting work done by utilizing the Microsoft Teams program online.

A few days ago, Mercyhurst invited a special guest to the team meetings, former Lakers quarterback and now defensive coordinator of the L.A. Rams, Brandon Staley.

Last weekend, the Lakers hosted their annual team banquet and award ceremony. It was a total team effort producing the event and better yet–family, friends and alumni could watch it all on YouTube. As the virtual camp comes to an end in a couple of weeks, there is always a positive message to everyone.

Erie SeaWolves remain optimistic for 2020 Season

Thursday night would have marked the regular season home opener for the Erie SeaWolves. Despite no baseball just yet, the organization remains optimistic for 2020.

“There’s nothing like the taste of a hot dog, the sound of the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd and the sights and senses of baseball. It’s really tough to replicate that.” said Greg Coleman, Erie SeaWolves Team President.

Ethan Laird named to All-American Team

General McLane grad and wrestler Ethan Laird has been named National Wrestling Coaches Association All-American Team as a n honorable mention.

Laird qualified for the national tournament for a second consecutive season at the 197 pound weight class. He posted an overall record of 24 and 7, 10 and 4 in duals and went 7 and 1 in MAC duals. He placed second at the conference championships.

Laird also earned three victories over Top 25 ranked wrestlers during the regular season