Friday Night Lights 4/2/2021 Part 1

College Baseball

Pitt-Johnstown 2– Mercyhurst 1 F/G1

Mercyhurst 4– Pitt-Johnstown 1 F/G2

Major League Baseball moving All-Star game

Major League Baseball announced Friday that it will be moving the 2021 All-Star Game and Draft from the city of Atlanta.

The move in response to a new Georgia voting law that critics say restricts voter access at the ballot box, especially for people of color.

In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in part:

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Women’s College Basketball

Allegheny 81– Penn State Behrend 76 F

Women’s College Volleyball

Mercyhurst 3 – Penn State Behrend 2 F

Gannon Women’s Volleyball reaches 8th in the nation

The Gannon Women’s Volleyball program is up to number eight in the nation, the program’s highest ever ranking.

With only five matches to play this regular season, the Lady Knights are 11-0 owning a win over the top team in the nation. Head coach Matt Darling’s program has made the most of their rescheduled season that the hope can continue to reach new heights.

The Lady Knights are at Daemen for two matches on Saturday in Amherst, New York