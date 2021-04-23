Friday Night Lights 4/23/2021 Part 1

High School Baseball
Mercyhurst Prep 12– North East 0 F/5
Cathedral Prep 8– Corry 5 F
Fairview 8– Girard 3 F
College Baseball
Mercyhurst 7- Seton Hill 6 F/G1
Seton Hill 4– Mercyhurst 2 F/G2
Gannon 1– IUP 0 F/GM1
Gannon 7– IUP 2 F/GM2
College Softball
Gannon 8– IUP 0 F/GM1
Gannon 5– IUP 4 F/GM2
Edinboro 9– Clarion 1 F/GM1
Edinboro 4– Clarion 3 F/GM2
Seton Hill 4- Mercyhurst 3 F/GM1
Seton Hill 4– Mercyhurst 0 F/GM2
High School Boys Tennis
Fairview 4– Cathedral Prep 1 F
McDowell 5– Grand River Academy 0 F
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees 5– Cleveland 3 F
Kansas City Royals 6– Detroit Tigers 2 F
Minnesota Twins 2– Pittsburgh Pirates 0 F
National Hockey League
Buffalo Sabres 6– Boston Bruins 4 F
National Basketball Association
Charlotte Hornets 108– Cleveland Cavaliers 102 F