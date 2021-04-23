Friday Night Lights 4/23/2021 Part 1

Friday Night Lights
High School Baseball

Mercyhurst Prep 12– North East 0 F/5

Cathedral Prep 8– Corry 5 F

Fairview 8– Girard 3 F

College Baseball

Mercyhurst 7- Seton Hill 6 F/G1

Seton Hill 4– Mercyhurst 2 F/G2

Gannon 1– IUP 0 F/GM1

Gannon 7– IUP 2 F/GM2

College Softball

Gannon 8– IUP 0 F/GM1

Gannon 5– IUP 4 F/GM2

Edinboro 9– Clarion 1 F/GM1

Edinboro 4– Clarion 3 F/GM2

Seton Hill 4- Mercyhurst 3 F/GM1

Seton Hill 4– Mercyhurst 0 F/GM2

High School Boys Tennis

Fairview 4– Cathedral Prep 1 F

McDowell 5– Grand River Academy 0 F

Major League Baseball

New York Yankees 5– Cleveland 3 F

Kansas City Royals 6– Detroit Tigers 2 F

Minnesota Twins 2– Pittsburgh Pirates 0 F

National Hockey League

Buffalo Sabres 6– Boston Bruins 4 F

National Basketball Association

Charlotte Hornets 108– Cleveland Cavaliers 102 F

