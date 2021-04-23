Friday Night Lights 4/23/2021 Part 2

After COVID-19 wiped out local college football in the fall last year, Mercyhurst and Gannon have been able to get some work done this spring.

Both programs have been conducting traditional spring practices at their respective campuses with ongoing COVID-19 testing and protocols being followed.

The twist for the Golden Knights and the Lakers has been the ability to play a modified spring schedule with select schools around the region.

Gannon has played three games versus two opponents in Davenport and Tiffin, while Mercyhurst played a road game at Shepherd two weeks ago.

On Saturday afternoon, the Knights and the Lakers will conclude their spring camp by facing each other at Veteran’s Stadium.