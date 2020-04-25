Friday Night Lights 4/24/2020

NFL Draft Night #2

A night after more than 15 million people watched the first round of the NFL Draft, Friday was all about rounds two and three.

Originally, Cleveland has the 41st overall pick and traded down three spots and picked safety Grant Delpit from LSU.

Making its first pick of the 2020 Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver Chase Claypool from Notre Dame. He’s a big target at 6’4″ and 238 pounds.

Later on in the second round with the 54th pick overall, the Buffalo Bills went Defense by taking defensive end A.J. Epensa from Iowa, a solid choice after the Bills lost Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson.

In round three, Buffalo selected running back from Utah, Zack Moss. Cleveland traded down in round three and took Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle from Missouri and also snagged LSU middle linebacker Jordan Phillips.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers chose outside linebacker Alex High=Smith from Charlotte with their third round pick.

Erie SeaWolves No Hitter Flashback

There are only four recorded no-hitters in the history of the Erie SeaWolves and up until last April, only Elvin Hernandez in 1995 and Thad Weber in 2009 had accomplished that feat.

On Friday, the Eastern League announced that the 2020 Eastern League All-Star game slated for July 15th at Binghamton has been cancelled. The decision was made because of the delayed start to the 2020 regular season due to COVID-19.

Over the decades, Kent Urbanski has captured some of the most historic moments in local and national sports. The Edinboro alum shares why his career in television production continues to be a dream of a lifetime.