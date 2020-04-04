Friday Night Lights 4/3/2020

Ontario Hockey League Draft

The Ontario Hockey League is turning the page from one season to the next with the 2020 Priority Selection Draft set for Saturday. The Otters will pick eighth overall in tomorrow’s OHL draft, which is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. The otters own 14 picks including three in the top 50 as Erie looks to bolster its roster heading into next season. Otters General Manager Dave Brown has had to alter the typical war room plan to isolate each one of the 18- member team to make those selections during this COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s an additional challenge as Erie hopes to find some more scoring options in this year’s priority selection.

NBA Hall of Fame Class of 2020

On Saturday, the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 will officially be announced and it’s lineup has tremendous star power.

Going into the hall is the late Kobe Bryant, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garrett. In addition to the NBA superstars, college coaching great Eddie Sutton is honored as well.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett have 11 NBA championships and 48 All-Star seasons between them and are going into the Hall of Fame as first-year finalists.

Traditionally, the announcement comes during Final Four weekend, but with the tournament being cancelled last month, the announcement will be aired from the studios of ESPN.

A Look Back: Erie Bayhawks’ NBA G-League Eastern Conference Finals

Two years ago today, the Erie Bayhawks made it to the NBA G-League Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Under the direction of head coach Josh Longstaff, the Bayhawks captured the Southeast Division Championship in the 2017-2018 season.

Erie knocked off Fort Wayne 119-116 behind 26 points from Andrew White, 24 from Jeremy Evans and 21 from Josh Magette at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Walter Fletcher Feature, Part One

For small school athletes hoping to be selected in this month’s NFL Draft, it will certainly be a challenge to get tons of eyes on their body of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Part One of the story, the journey just to be in that position was well worth the work for one local athlete

Walter Fletcher Feature, Part Two

After earning all-American honors with the Edinboro Football program, a Division One grad transfer opportunity has former Scot Walter Fletcher on the brink of making it to the NFL. Here’s Part Two of his story.