Friday Night Lights 4/30/2021

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals 7– Pittsburgh Pirates 3 F

New York Yankees 10 – Detroit Tigers 0 F

Cleveland Indians 5– Chicago White Sox 3 F

PSAC College Softball

Gannon 10– Pitt-Johnstown 0 F/G1

Gannon 7- Pitt-Johnstown 4 F/G2

PSAC Men’s College Tennis

In men’s tennis, Westwood Racquet Club hosted the 2021 PSAC Men’s Team Championships between Mercyhurst and Edinboro.

For the Lakers, Unai Gonzalez would win his number one singles match in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1

However, the Fighting Scots would win four other singles matches and defeat Mercyhurst 4 to 2 to claim the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Gannon University Women’s Golf prepares for NCAA East Super Regionals

In women’s golf, on the heals of winning the PSAC championship, the Gannon Golden Knights are gearing up for the NCAA East Super Regionals, which will begin next Monday.

Overall, the knights have won three team tournament titles this spring and their excitement of qualifying for nationals is very high.

High School Lacrosse

McDowell 8– Conneaut Lake 7

Penn State Behrend Baseball Team building momentum as regular season nears completion

With two games remaining in their regular season, the Penn State Behrend baseball team sits second place in the AMCC.

Paul Benim’s Lions have won six of their last eight games and sport an 18 and 8 overall record.

Behrend has found a winning formula on the field thanks to contributions up and down the roster and teammates buying into a championship attitude.

As the Lions close out the regular season on the road at Mount Aloysius on Saturday, having a consistent schedule this spring has allowed them to be in a great flow week in and week out.

NBA Friday Night

Washington Wizards 122– Cleveland Cavaliers 93 F