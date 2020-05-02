Friday Night Lights 5/1/2020 Part 1- Area golf courses open for business

Following an extended wait to open its season because of COVID-19, golf courses across the commonwealth were permitted to open on Friday.

Even though the weather was not ideal for many to get out and play, there were still plenty of golfers braving the elements and getting a round in. Over at Downing Golf Course, all the groups respected the new rules and etiquette that was issued by the state, but also enforced by the golf course.

On Thursday, a news release stated that riding carts would not be available to golfers at the city courses and that it would be for walkers only. That is not the case at Downing as they are providing sanitized riding carts per person. Despite the cool, damp conditions this afternoon, being able to get outside and play the game, many love is vital for everyone’s mental and physical health.

“It’s a good thing especially the fact that we can get out and exercise. The thing that hurts a lot is that the gyms are closed. It really cuts down on what you can do for your exercise program.” said Dennis Abata.

“Feels good. It’s been a while so I believe they are on the right track and loosen some stuff up. I’m not under par, but I’m around par.” said Mark McCloskey.

Erie Otters staying connected with fans amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Teams of the Ontario Hockey League have been dealing with an unexpected early start to the off-season for a couple months. The Erie Otters have been doing their best to stay connected with fans.

The team recently conducted a question and answer session online where a couple of the stars revealed some interesting habits.

Lucarotti named to Class 5A All-State boys basketball second team

Cathedral Prep Junior Forward Michael Lucarotti has been named to the Pennsylvania Writers Association Class 5A boys basketball second team.

Lucarotti led the Ramblers in scoring this winter, averaging more than 15 points per game. The Division I Youngstown State Commit helped Prep go 16 and 7 on the year with a District 10 Class 5A runner up finish.

Lucarotti averaged 14.5 points per game as a sophomore, also good for the team lead last season.