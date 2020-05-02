Friday Night Lights 5/1/2020 Part 2- Former football coach using music to impact lives

When it comes to making an impact, one former football coach did so for years. Even though he is not on the sidelines any more, Ron Rudler continues to make a difference in an artistic way.

For four decades on the gridiron, Rudler coached at Northwestern, McDowell, Edinboro, and Cathedral Prep.

“My family was the biggest. My grandma–we would sit around the piano in the parlor and we would all sing and so on. And my dad was a great crooner. He could really sing. Then my cousin from down in San Antonio–Jimmy Balado. He was involved in music ever since he was a young boy and we’re the same age. It kind of bit me (music) and my family has been my biggest influence. Actually my first instrument was the accordion. My father had gotten me into that. I would drag my accordion in my little red wagon around the block to a lady’s name of Garnet Wright and she was an old school marm and she taught me the accordion until she figured out that I wasn’t reading the music after about one year.” Rudler said.

In high school, Rudler’s first band was the Vibrations. In college, he was a member of The Circuit. For the last 40 years, Ron, his brother Bob, and close friends have been part of the Rudler Brothers Band.

“Very fortunate that we’ve come across three-four other guys that we’ve spent 40 some years together. There’s only been six members of the Rudler brothers band in its entirety. I think that has been pretty impressive in itself.” Rudler said.

Inspired by other fellow musicians around the world, Rudler is currently providing hope and smiles through his Facebook performances.

“It’s been amazing how people have responded–a lot of my friends. But I have made new friends. Reacquainted with people I’ve known from 45-50 years ago. So people have gotten back in touch with me. A bunch of requests which I’ll never get to. I’m just happy that I could put a smile on a person’s face when things are kind of tough these days. I deeply appreciate all the nice comments and so on. It means a lot to me that they appreciate what I’ve been trying to do also.”