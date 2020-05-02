Friday Night Lights 5/1/2020 Part 3- Erie resident makes masks from golfing material

Masks are quickly evolving into showing off one’s personality. For one Erie woman, making masks for others was inspired by the game of golf.

Knowing that there was a high demand for quality masks around her neighborhood and on the front lines, Jodie O’Connor fired up her sewing machine. Starting with old or gently used golfing material provided by her husband and Kahkwa Club pro Michael O’Connor, the soon to be club pro at J.C. Martin began making works of art.

When I started making masks and my husband wanted a mask, he requested that his have TaylorMade on it. Because he is sponsored by TaylorMade and that was one of the things he wanted to be sure he could brand. That gave me the idea that we could do it with all kinds of things.” O’Connor said.

With the demand rapidly increasing, the rest of the O’Connor family chipped in to help.

“My kids were cutting and doing elastic. My husband was ironing and cutting. My son would go out and deliver them. Together we just cranked them out and it was kind of fun as well. There are so many steps to making a mask that people don’t realize to making a quality mask. Cutting the fabric the proper way. Lining up your seams. Making sure it’s pre-washed and pressed. I feel it’s my mini project with the masks as a posed to making a bigger–king sized quilt.” O’Connor said.

As a team, the O’Connors produced between 40 to 50 masks a day with a lot of TLC given to each one created.

“In the beginning, people were asking for neutral ones. Now people want purple, they want cartoon characters, they want Superman logos, they want their golf logos so I think people are leaning toward making it fun.”

In exchange for the handmade masks, donations were left behind. Those funds not only went to the Girls Golf of Erie, but also to Erie SafeNet and the Second Harvest Food Bank. Through it all, the human spirit and generosity has been felt in various ways.

“I have seen quite a lot of love. I love that I get text messages and notes from people. I also see in the community that have reached out and asked if I need fabric, do you need thread, do you need elastic and that to me is like I’m just making them, but all these resources come together so that we can all do it. I think people feel great knowing that it’s helping too.” O’Connor said.