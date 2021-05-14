Friday Night Lights 5/14/2021 Part 1

Friday Night Lights
Posted: / Updated:

Minor League Baseball

Erie SeaWolves 6– Akron 4 F

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates 3- San Francisco Giants 2 F/11

Chicago Cubs 4– Detroit Tigers 2 F

High School Baseball

Harbor Creek 12– Erie 0 F/5

High School Softball

Union City 6– North East 1

District 10 Team Tennis– Dubois Vs. McDowell (PIAA Class 3A Sub-Regional)

McDowell 5– Dubois 0 McDowell advances to the PIAA State tournament next week

District 10 Team Tennis- Fairview vs. Cathedral Prep (PIAA Class 2A Championship)

Fairview 4– Cathedral Prep 1

NBA Friday Night Action

Washington Wizards 120– Cleveland Cavaliers 105 F

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar