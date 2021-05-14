Friday Night Lights 5/14/2021 Part 2

Mercyhurst Men’s Lacrosse advances to Regional final

The Mercyhurst Men’s Lacrosse team has advanced to the NCAA North Regional final without even playing a match.

The #3 seed Lakers were to host the #2 seed Mercy on Sunday at Saxon Stadium, but due to COVID-19 and the Mavericks program, the match has been canceled and Mercyhurst has advanced to the North Regional final.

The final will take place on Sunday, May 23rd at 1:00 p.m.

Penn State Behrend Softball to host Mount Aloysius in AMCC Championship Series

The Penn State Behrend Softball team is set to host Mount Aloysius on Saturday at noon and 2:00 p.m. in the AMCC Championship Series.

The Lady Lions beat the Mounties 10-6 and 4-1 in their lone meetings to wrap up the regular season two weeks ago.

Since then, Behrend has outscored postseason foes Alfred State and Penn State Altoona 33-4 to reach the conference championship.

The best-of-three series begins at noon on Saturday from Penn State Behrend.