Friday Night Lights 5/14/2021 Part 2

Friday Night Lights
Posted: / Updated:

Mercyhurst Men’s Lacrosse advances to Regional final

The Mercyhurst Men’s Lacrosse team has advanced to the NCAA North Regional final without even playing a match.

The #3 seed Lakers were to host the #2 seed Mercy on Sunday at Saxon Stadium, but due to COVID-19 and the Mavericks program, the match has been canceled and Mercyhurst has advanced to the North Regional final.

The final will take place on Sunday, May 23rd at 1:00 p.m.

Penn State Behrend Softball to host Mount Aloysius in AMCC Championship Series

The Penn State Behrend Softball team is set to host Mount Aloysius on Saturday at noon and 2:00 p.m. in the AMCC Championship Series.

The Lady Lions beat the Mounties 10-6 and 4-1 in their lone meetings to wrap up the regular season two weeks ago.

Since then, Behrend has outscored postseason foes Alfred State and Penn State Altoona 33-4 to reach the conference championship.

The best-of-three series begins at noon on Saturday from Penn State Behrend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar