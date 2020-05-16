Friday Night Lights 5/15/2020 Part 1- Live NASCAR racing returns on Sunday plus more!

NASCAR Returns on Sunday to Darlington Raceway

Following a two-month break because of the COVID-19 outbreak, live NASCAR racing returns this weekend at Darlington.

Ironically, May 15th is also National NASCAR Day. The timing could not be any better as the organization restarts its 2020 schedule with the first Cup race since March. Sunday’s Cup race is called the Real Heroes 400 and honors all front line health care workers fighting COVID-19.

The driver’s name on the car will be replaced with the name of a health care worker. Even those spectators are not allowed to attend, the drivers are ready to provide excitement on the track.

“Well, it’s exciting to get back and I am proud of NASCAR’s efforts to put everything in place for us to be as safe as possible and put on a good show. Yes, it will be disappointing that we won’t have our fans live at the live track. I know that they will be there in spirit through our FOX telecast. There will be millions of people watching and all of us are drivers, as an industry we can’t wait to take that green flag and put on a good show.” said Kurt Busch.

NASCAR returns to live racing Sunday, May 17 and FOX 66. Coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. followed by the Real Heroes 400 starting at 3:30 p.m.

Otters’ General Manager discusses contract extensions

A day after signing Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg and his staff to a two-year contract extension, general manager Dave Brown held a virtual press conference to discuss his decisions and how the organization is moving ahead.