Friday Night Lights 5/15/2020 Part 2- A look back at the Erie Otters second OHL Championship.

Three years ago this week, the Erie Otters captured the franchise’s second OHL Championship. Tonight, we take a look back at the series clencher from the Erie Insurance Arena that night.

May 12, 2017 after four straight 50-win seasons, a previous trip to the OHL Finals and the names in place for one more run going all in as they famously said, the Erie Otters, along with a fan base of more than 7,000 strong starved for championship glory entered the Erie Insurance Arena leading OHL Eastern Conference champion Mississauga three games to one with a chance to sew up the franchise’s second OHL crown.