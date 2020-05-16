Friday Night Lights 5/15/2020 Part 3- McDowell distance runner staying in shape with personal training

Not discouraged by the loss of the track and field season this spring, one McDowell distance runner is turning a negative into a competitive positive.

Before the outdoor track and field season was scheduled to begin, McDowell freshman runner Christian Mattern posted some elite times during the indoor season. According to Milesplit, he posted one of the fastest times in his class in the 1600 meter event.

Even though the outdoor season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mattern remains in top physical shape with his own personal training.

Slippery Rock University would have been hosting the District 10 track and field championships this weekend. Instead, Mattern is going to compete in the Milesplit Virtual Classic on Saturday.