Friday Night Lights 5/21/2021

Minor League Baseball

Erie Seawolves 5– Binghamton 4 F

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins 10– Cleveland Indians 0 F

Atlanta Braves 20– Pittsburgh Pirates 1 F

Detroit Tigers 7– Kansas City Royals 5 F

College Softball

Rochester 6- Penn State Behrend 1 F

Mercyhurst Lacrosse ready for NCAA Division II National Semifinals

On Sunday, the Mercyhurst Men’s Lacrosse team returns to action as they face top seed Le Moyne in the NCAA Division II National Semifinals.

The two programs are no strangers to each other, especially with national championship aspirations at stake.

The #1 ranked team in the country holds an 8 and 0 record over the Lakers in their series history with the last win coming six years ago in Erie.

Mercyhurst took advantage of an unexpected bye week to rest up and gear up for Le Moyne.

Better yet, the Lakers are anxious to play at home versus the Dolphins with a trip to the National Championship game on the line.

Mercyhurst and Le Moyne will battle on Sunday afternoon at Saxon Stadium. Game time is at 1:00 p.m.

Fairview Tigers Boys Tennis team advances to PIAA Class 2A semifinals

In high school boys tennis, the Fairview Tigers have advanced to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals as they defeated Dallas 4 to 1 in the state quarterfinals.

The Tigers will face Lancaster Catholic in Saturday morning’s semifinal beginning at 8:00 a.m.

PGA Championship Round 2