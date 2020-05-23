Friday Night Lights 5/22/2020 Part 1- Save-An-Eye game cancelled for first time in event history

One of the great summer traditions in Erie sports will not take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Save-An-Eye committee announced late Friday that the 82nd all-star football game has been cancelled. It marks the first time in the game’s 81-year history that a cancellation had to be made.

The main reason for the decision was for the health and safety of everyone. The senior athletes that were expected to play in this year’s game will still be honored with their game jerseys and lawn signs signifying their all-star accomplishment.

Half of individual game tickets for Pittsburgh Steelers game to be sold

As we enter the end of May, expectations remain strong that the NFL will be able to kick off its regular season on schedule come September.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers started selling individual game tickets for the 2020 season, but only half of their allotment because of potential social distancing practices at Heinz Field.

Tickets will not be bought at Heinz Field box offices, but strictly online. The Steelers are the first NFL franchise to announce the number of tickets it will sell at this time.

2020 Erie Sports Hall of Fame inductee- Kevin Flowers

Enjoying playing team sports in basketball and football, track and field wasn’t Erie Sports Hall of Famer Kevin Flowers’ first love, but a passion that he discovered his admiration for.

Flowers’ long list of accolades at McDowell include a three-time champion in high jump and triple jump in the metro from 1983 through 1985. Flowers was a District 10 champion in the high and triple jumps as a junior and a senior, and a second place AA finish as a senior in the triple jump while coming in fourth in the state high jump.

Flowers would win 400 meter and 1600 meter championships as a senior. Then came the first of Flower’s significant records….

Ranked in the top 10 in the nation as a high jumper, Flowers was the first and only athlete to reach the seven-foot high jump in the history of the metro league. He ended up as a Division I scholarship athlete at Miami University. He studied the techniques of Olympic greats to improve his marks.

Flowers would go on to a decorated college track and field career including becoming a three-time Mid-American Conference high jump champion and he still holds a school record set in 1989 with a seven foot, three and a half inch jump as the 2009 McDowell High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee finished 13th at the 1989 NCAA Championships at BYU.

He always knew that journalism was the path for him and a 30-year career at the Erie Times-News has been fulling, according to the award-winning senior reporter.