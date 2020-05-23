Friday Night Lights 5/22/2020 Part 3- Superstar athletes team up for golf exhibition

Two of the all-time NFL greats at quarterback and two of the all-time greats in golf are teaming up for an exhibition match on the links on Sunday.

For a second straight year, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are going toe to toe in a made for TV shutdown.

However, this time around, they will have teammates as Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are participating in the event as well. The teams are Woods and Manning versus Mickelson and Brady. The 18-hole charity match is called “Champions for Charity” with benefits going to COVID-19 relief efforts. These sports legends will tee off at 3:00 p.m. EST at Medalist Golf Club. The charity match can be seen on TNT or TBS