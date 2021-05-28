Friday Night Lights 5/28/2021

The weather conditions tell most of the story for local sports on this Friday.

The SeaWolves’ 6:00 p.m. game in Altoona was postponed due to rain. The Howlers and Curve will play two tomorrow, weather permitting. The games are set to begin at 4:00 p.m. from People’s Natural Gas Field.

Detroit Tigers 3 – New York Yankees 2 F/10

Toronto Blue Jays 11– Cleveland Indians 2 F/7

District 10 High School Baseball playoff games postponed due to weather

The rain wiped away all District 10 high school baseball postseason games Friday with the action set to continue on Memorial Day.

Mercyhurst Prep to face Hickory for District 10 Championships

Among those teams heading for district championships is a Mercyhurst Prep group led by a senior class that’s back in the finals after reaching this point as freshmen.

While Hayden Zaffino clubbed two home runs in the 3-1 semifinal win over Fairview, pitcher Conor Fitzgerald picked up a school record 11th win on the mound giving up just five hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

Villa Maria back in District 10 finals for the first time since 2008

Villa Maria will play in its first District 10 Softball Championship since 2008 when the Victors take on Franklin Monday at 2:00 p.m. from Penn State Behrend in Class 4A.

The Victors defeated Fort LeBoeuf 5-2 with a seven strikeout semifinal performance from Jenna Wagner as the young victors keep moving on, gaining that valuable playoff experience as they go.

Here’s a look at the schedule for District 10 Softball

Behrend Baseball defeats Rochester

The Penn State Behrend baseball team bounces back at the NCAA Division III regionals with an 11 to 1 win over Rochester.

The opponent for the Lions is still to be determined.

Erie First Guard signs with Lincoln Christian University

Erie First Christian Academy basketball star Aaron Collins signed to play college basketball at Lincoln Christian University.

Collins made all-state this winter and his 1,615 points are a program record for Erie First Christian Academy and good for fifth all-time in the City of Erie for boys hoops.