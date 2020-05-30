Friday Night Lights 5/29/2020 Part 1- Student athletes remember Albion tornado as 35th anniversary approaches

This Sunday marks a somber yet resilient anniversary for the town of Albion. As a community looked to rebuild, student athletes from Northwestern High School gave everyone something to cheer about 35 years ago.

Cambridge Springs senior Lance Welker signs to play basketball at Fredonia

After being a major catalyst for the Cambridge Springs basketball team, one senior forward is ready to play at the next level.

Blue Devils senior forward Lance Welker has signed to play college basketball at Fredonia. Welker, the team’s leading scorer each of the past two seasons totaled 895 points in his four seasons playing for two different head coaches.

Welker was a key contributor in their region championship teams, including a 21 and 5 overall record this past campaign. After being recruited by the previous staff at Fredonia, Welker’s interest remained the same despite the switch to a new head coach and former McDowell star Sean Smiley leading the program.

MLB Draft set to air on multiple networks on June 10th and 11th

One of the big story lines across Major League Baseball that continues to develop is the number of Minor League players being cut. There are now hundreds of players across baseball who have been cut. Meanwhile, there has been no word from the Detroit Tigers organization regarding their Minor League Players, including the Seawolves.

For the first time, the 2020 MLB Draft will be broadcast on multiple networks. MLB Network and ESPN will carry the coverage to begin the five round draft on June 10th beginning at 7:00 p.m.

MLB Network and ESPN 2 will carry the coverage the following day, June 11th, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Tigers will pick first and the Pittsburgh Pirates will pick seventh overall in next month’s draft. Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt outfielder Austin Martin and Texas A&M left handed pitcher Asa Lacy are considered some of the top prospects who could be selected early.