Friday Night Lights 5/29/2020 Part 3- Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour tournament

Some good news in local golf, the 2020 season of the Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour has worked out details and will hold tournaments this year.

There will be several special rules in place in an effort to follow the recommended health guidelines provided by local, state and national organizations.

The Junior Golf Tour is open to boys and girls between the ages of 10 to 19 and the first scheduled event is the “War at the Shore” tournament hosted by Lakeshore Country Club on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 16th and June 17th.