Friday Night Lights 5/7/2021 Part 2

Erie Express semi-pro football team opens up training camp

Semi-pro football is back in 2021 as the Erie Express opened up training camp on Friday evening.

The first of several practices leading up to the regular season opener took place at the golf dome at the complex of the ERIEBANK Sports Park.

Head coach Mark Pilling has been with the organization for a decade, and after not having a season in 2020, the team is hungry and extremely motivated to return to the field.

The Express is a team that is highly respected and ranked among other franchises across the country. Expectations are high for the 2021 campaign.

Fairview Tennis team gears up for District 10 Tournament

In High School Tennis, the District 10 championships begin on Saturday and continue into next week at Westwood Racquet Club.

After completing a perfect regular season with a 15 and 0 record overall and a region championship, the Fairview Tigers are gearing up for a strong showing in the postseason.

The District 10 singles championships will be on Monday afternoon. The doubles championship will take place on Wednesday and the team championships will be held Next Friday at Westwood Racquet Club.