Friday Night Lights 5/8/2020 Part 1- Cavs open practice facilities plus profile on Mercyhurst Baseball Coach Joe Spano

Cavs Open Practice Facilities

On Friday, several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers were permitted to open up its facilities for voluntary workouts for players.

In regions where COVID-19 testing has become more available to at-risk health care workers, teams opening up will be allowed to administer tests to asymptomatic players and staff. The Cavs are among teams participating in the Mayo Clinic coronavirus antibody study.

The NBA has been reluctant in these voluntary scenarios of one-hour workouts to have the perception that the league is needlessly using tests that might otherwise serve those at great risk in the community. Overall, teams will follow numerous protocols and proper health measures. The league still has no timetable for the season to resume.

Metro Erie Chapter Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Profile- Coach Joe Spano

We continue our Metro Erie Chapter Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 profile by spotlighting Mercyhurst University baseball coach Joe Spano.

For Spano, baseball has been a part of his life from a young age. The family ties continue to this day with his brother Charlie on staff with the Lakers, someone Joe describes as trustworthy, honest, and one of the key pieces to the program’s success.

Spano says one of the biggest keys to building a program that’s recorded a stretch of 16 straight winning seasons including three 40+ win years has been building and maintaining close relationships.

With multiple College World Series trips, hitting the 650- win mark early in 2020 and building a tradition of winning that includes double digit professional products. Spano’s 20+ seasons with the Lakers have placed him amongst the greats of the Erie Sports Hall of Famers.