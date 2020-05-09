Friday Night Lights 5/8/2020 Part 2- Profile on Penn State Behrend’s Brian Streeter

Our Metro Erie Chapter Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 profile continues with a feature on Penn State Behrend’s Brian Streeter.

Destined to have a career in athletics, Brian Streeter always wanted to become a basketball coach.

After graduating college and earning a Master’s Degree from Ithaca College, Streeter was hired as the men’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Division III Hobart College. Streeter held those roles for nearly 20 years. Feeling burned out, he needed a career change and the chance to join Penn State Behrend came about.

During his tenure as Behrend’s Athletic Director, Streeter has overseen the college’s growth in staffing, varsity sports, and new athletic facilities across the campus.

While trophies and banners are great reminders of success, Streeter is most prideful when it comes to non-profit charities