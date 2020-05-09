Friday Night Lights 5/8/2020 Part 3- Two influential Fighting Scots retire from Edinboro University

Two of the most influential men in Edinboro Athletics, Todd Jay and Bruce Baumgartner say goodbye to the university and hello to retirement.

Jay wore many hates with the Fighting Scots, including sports information director and associate athletic director.

Baumgartner, a four-time Olympic medalist in wrestling and the 1996 United States flag bearer began his time at Edinboro as a wrestling coach followed by becoming the athletic director for 20 years.

JET 24 Action Sports wishes both men congratulations and best wishes in retirement